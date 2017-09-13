Funeral service for Sgt. Steve Perez

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What will it take to reduce Houston flooding?
-
How a massive dike could protect Houston
-
Police release names of victims, gunman in Plano shooting
-
McDonald's manager attacks customer
-
HPD Sgt. Steven Perez to be laid to rest Wednesday morning
-
Hotel offering more than shelter to survivors
-
Restraining order filed: Family members take action against nursing home
-
Harris Co. hopes to aid repeat flood victims
-
Two men critically hurt after hit by train
-
Mother of three killed in home invasion
More Stories
-
Guilty plea hearing set for Shannon Miles on WednesdaySep 13, 2017, 12:55 p.m.
-
Funeral service held for HPD Sgt. Steven PerezSep 13, 2017, 5:58 a.m.
-
Air Force Reserve to spray for mosquitoes over Harris CountySep 13, 2017, 10:21 a.m.