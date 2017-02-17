KHOU
Funeral museum has Truman exhibit ahead of President's Day

Consider spending President's Day at the Funeral Museum.

Sherry Williams, KHOU 8:48 AM. CST February 17, 2017

HOUSTON - In honor of Presidents' Day on Monday, the National Museum of Funeral History has a new Harry Truman exhibit.

It includes items like dirt from his grave and the embalming device used to prepare his body for burial.

The museum in north Houston is open every day.

Tickets are $10  for adults and $7 for children. 

For more info, visit: www.nmfh.org  or call 281-876-3063

