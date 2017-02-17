Funeral museum has Truman exhibit ahead of President's Day

HOUSTON - In honor of Presidents' Day on Monday, the National Museum of Funeral History has a new Harry Truman exhibit.

It includes items like dirt from his grave and the embalming device used to prepare his body for burial.

The museum in north Houston is open every day.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children.

For more info, visit: www.nmfh.org or call 281-876-3063

