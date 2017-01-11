KHOU
Funeral held for soldier killed in Apache helicopter crash

Memorial services were held Wednesday for Lucas Lowe, one of two soldiers killed in an Apache helicopter crash last month.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 10:25 PM. CST January 11, 2017

BASTON, Texas -- People who set up flags along a procession route for a fallen soldier on Wednesday said it was a teachable moment.

Warrant officer Lucas Lowe of the Texas National Guard died in an Apache helicopter crash last month in Galveston Bay. Air 11 was over the procession where more than 500 flags lined the 18-mile trip from Liberty to a cemetery in Baston.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash.

