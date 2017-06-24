Funeral held for 4-year-old girl killed in stabbing

Hundreds gathered Saturday afternoon to say goodbye to Fredricka Allen, a 4-year-old girl who police say was stabbed to death. (Photo: KHOU)

ROSHARON, Texas - Hundreds gathered Saturday afternoon to say goodbye to Fredricka Allen, a 4-year-old girl who police say was stabbed to death.

The funeral service for Fredricka started at 4 p.m. Saturday. The funeral home was decorated in pink, Fredricka’s favorite color. There were pink roses, pink balloons, and some gusts wore pink to honor the little girl.

Investigators say Fredricka was stabbed last week by her own mother, Laquita Lewis, after reportedly getting into a fight with the girl’s father.

Saturday was heartbreaking for Fredricka’s father and her family. They had pink candy and cupcakes – little things Fredricka loved. They wanted to remember the good times they shared with her.

Meanwhile, Fredricka’s mother remains in the Harris County Jail and faces capital murder charges.

