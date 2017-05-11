Friends continue to rally around fallen Deputy Greenwood's family

Deputy Constable Clinton Greenwood

LIBERTY, Texas - It's been over a month since Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood was ambushed in Baytown.

Friends, fellow officers and even complete strangers are continuing to rally around the veteran lawman's family. Now, there’s a fundraiser planned for this weekend in Liberty at the Clay Mound Sporting Center.

Family, fellow officers celebrate life of Deputy Greenwood

"It was scary to think of, well what if our community doesn't come together?” said Kaleigh Hackfeld, Clay Mound Sporting Center.

When Precinct 3 lost Assistant Chief Deputy Greenwood in an ambush shooting, complete strangers decided to do something.

"After we heard what happened with Officer Greenwood, I was just sitting there and we need to do something to help our law enforcement officers,” said Mike Woerner, the organizer.

"I check on his wife periodically, she seems to be doing ok, the kids… they adored their daddy, still do," said Sgt. Shannon Bowdoin, with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Bowdoin worked alongside Greenwood at the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

"He would come to each of our cubicles on a daily basis and just spend time with us individually, speak into our lives,” said Bowdoin.

Lives forever changed by his murder, now motivated to stand together as strangers and friends.

A look into the career of fallen Deputy Constable Greenwood

"These guys, we don't have to know them, each day and every night they're protecting us and we got to do something to help these guys,” said Woerner.

The fundraiser is planned for Saturday, May 13. All donations are going to the Harris County Sheriff's Office Benevolence Fund, which goes directly to the Greenwood family.

For more information or if you’d like to donate, call the Clay Mound Sporting Center at (936) 334-9200.

© 2017 KHOU-TV