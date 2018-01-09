Friend: Mom in Galveston murder-suicide was depressed

(Photo: Courtesy of Leonila Olivares)

Friends are telling KHOU 11 News that Flor Pineda had been struggling with depression.

Investigators say she's the woman who killed her husband and two sons before taking her own life.

"I know she was under a bad depression," said Leonila Olivares. "She would discuss this with other members of the church and I know she was going through something something that was really bad."

Olivares said Pineda was part of her ministry at Iglesia Christo Viene in Baytown several years ago.

She said the two even tried to go into business together recently.

"We were just in shock and I think a lot of us are still in denial because this is someone that was always seeking the word of god," Olivares said. "She was always teaching and always being a leader and not only by word but by action."

Olivares--who has five boys of her own--believes Pineda had sought treatment for her depression but didn't know if she was on medication for it.

The pastor never responded to a request for comment.

