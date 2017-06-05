Free Press Summer Festival issuing partial refunds due to weather cancellation

(Photo: FPSF)

HOUSTON -- After storms hit the Houston area Sunday, organizers with the Free Press Summer Festival canceled the remainder of the event.

The event is touted as a rain or shine event, but with lightning in the mix, safety was a concern.

FPSF posted the following message about refunds on Facebook:

Refunds of 50% of the base ticket price will be refunded for any tickets purchased with a credit card within the next 7-10 business days. Ticketholders who purchased tickets with cash at the FPSF Box Office will need to contact Front Gate Tickets and provide their wristband print ID to request their refund at support.frontgatetickets.com within the next 30 days. Ticketholders who purchased tickets today, June 4, will receive a full refund. https://www.fpsf.com/news/remainder-of-fpsf-2017-cancelled/

Those who purchased from third parties via websites like Craigslist may be out of luck. They'll want to contact the person they purchased the wristband from, or in a worst case scenario contact Front Gage Tickets with the wristband ID to see if they can help.

Saturday's shows were also partially impacted, but Sunday was a complete washout with acts like Lorde turning to Twitter to personally respond to fans.

FPSF, i'm so sorry but they've cancelled the day due to this apocalypse-style weather which means we can't play for you tonight 😔 — Lorde (@lorde) June 4, 2017

This is the third year in a row that bad weather impacted the event, now some are suggesting the festival move to another time of year, saying "Free Press Fall Fest" is just as catchy.

