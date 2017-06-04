FPSF issues evacuation due to weather, performances suspended

Organizers with the Free Press Summer Festival issued an evacuation due to the weather on Sunday afternoon. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Organizers with the Free Press Summer Festival issued an evacuation due to the weather on Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet, all performances have been temporarily suspended.

Due to lightning in the area, FPSF performances are TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED. Calmly head toward the nearest exit. https://t.co/sc1Kkz4KeL pic.twitter.com/e99jRZePlO — FPSF (@fpsf) June 4, 2017

They are asking the crowds to take shelter in parking garages.

Take shelter in the parking garages adjacent to the main entrances toward the east and west. — FPSF (@fpsf) June 4, 2017

Some strong storms are moving into the Houston area Sunday afternoon. Pockets of heavy rains and lightning is expected.

RELATED: Strong storms moving towards the Houston area

RADAR: Track the storms

LIVE cams: View weather cameras

See full statement from FPSF below:

Due to an approaching lightning and warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS), FPSF organizers have temporarily suspended the festival until further notice. Festival goers are being evacuated from Eleanor Tinsley Park and are being directed by staff and festival security safely to the exits.



FPSF officials are continuing to coordinate with Houston Police Department, Houston Fire Department and the Mayor's Office of Special Events to monitor weather conditions and determine when the park is safe for festivalgoers to return.



Fans are encouraged to follow FPSF social media and FPSF mobile app for updates. More information will also be posted at www.fpsf.com.

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV