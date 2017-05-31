Four years later: Remembering the firefighters killed in the Southwest Inn fire

A four-alarm fire broke out shortly after noon Friday, blowing smoke across the Southwest Freeway near Hillcroft and slowing traffic in both directions. The smoke is reportedly coming from the Southwest Inn motel in the 6800 block of the Southwest Freeway. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Today we mourn the loss of four Houston firefighters who died fighting the Southwest Inn fire four years ago.

Captain Bill Dowling passed away in March from injuries he sustained fighting the fire. His wife posted on Facebook: “I’m sad that we all have to continue to relive this day, year after year. I don’t think it will ever get easier.”

Where the Southwest Inn used to stand, the mothers of two fallen firefighters happened to arrive at the same time.

“I was afraid I was going to be the only one,” said Sabina Bebee, who lost her son Robert in the fire.

“Every year that I come out here I think one year I’m going to be out here by myself in the weeds,” said Lisa Sullivan, whose daughter Anne died fighting the fire.

Truck by truck, firefighters pulled up alongside the Southwest Freeway to lift the burden of grief off the mother’s mourning shoulders.

“We all come together because this is how we heal,” said HFD Executive Asst. Fire Chief, Richard Mann. “We all come together and it helps.”

Dozens of friends and family arrived, honoring the fallen firefighters for over an hour.

“Every year it almost seems as though it grows and there are more and more people here to honor our children and we are so blessed and thankful for that,” said Sullivan.

Seeing how many people remember Matthew Renaud, Robert Bebee, Robert Garner and Anne Sullivan brings each of their families closer.

“It is hard for everyone,” said Bebee. “I find comfort being around family and friends.”

The future of the site is still up in the air. There’s talk amongst the fallen firefighter’s families about making it a neighborhood center for children in the firefighter’s memory.

