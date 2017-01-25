Four Magnolia ISD schools placed on lockdown following chase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Four Magnolia ISD schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure following a suspect chase.

Bear Branch Elementary, Bear Branch 6th grade campus, Bear Branch Jr. High and Ellisor Elementary are under a lockdown as of 2:00 p.m.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies have arrested a suspect and three other people following a chase. Deputies say that a SWAT team was looking for a fugitive when the suspect led them on a chase, bailed on foot and ran into a home near FM 1488 and FM 2978.

