Four deputies injured while trying to arrest suspect

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Four Harris County deputies were injured Friday evening while trying to arrest a man in north Harris County.

Officials say the deputies were trying to take a suspect in on a protective order violation Friday night when he bit one deputy on the finger. Another deputy was cut above his eye, authorities said.

The deputies were all taken to the hospital to be checked out for precautionary reasons. They are all expected to be OK.

The suspect was taken into custody.

