Fort Bend man with special needs reported missing

Christian Perez Alonzo, 20, has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 24. (Photo: Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man with special needs.

Officials say Christian Perez Alonzo, 20, was last seen around 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, in the 13900 block of Plantation Valley Drive.

Authorities say he is about 5-foot-4, weighs about 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a tan/beige shirt with a printed Ninja Turtles logo on the front, burgundy pants and blue/beige Vans shoes.

Anyone with information on Christian Perez Alonzo’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at (281)-341-4665.

