Fort Bend County explains need for temporary landfills

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - People in Fort Bend County are complaining about three debris sites set up to handle the cleanup from Hurricane Harvey.

The pop-up dumps are spread out across the county. There’s one in Richmond, a second south in Sienna Plantation and another in Simonton.

A lot of people want to know why they’re necessary.

KHOU 11 News talked to Ft. Bend County’s roads and bridges director. He’s the man in charge of the county’s cleanup effort.

Marc Grant told us the sites are helping move debris from curbs across the county faster, and the sites make the cleanup cheaper in the long run.

The county estimates the three sites will collect around 500,000 cubic yards of debris. Compare that to the Tax Day Flood of 2016 that left behind only 50,000 cubic yards of debris, and cost the county $30,000 in fees at the landfill.

The three pop-up sites allow the debris to be compacted, before being hauled to the dump. These sites will be around for awhile.

The mess from Harvey is still coming in faster than it’s leaving. Grant says the sites won’t be gone until at least January.

