Former pro wrestler Booker T discusses run for Houston mayor

You may know Booker T from his days in the ring, but now he wants to be Houston's next mayor. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - With the new year comes new aspirations. We've been telling you former pro wrestler Booker T is setting his sights on City Hall.

On Tuesday, he sat down with KHOU 11 News to tell us how he plans to court voters in this new year, nearly three years before Election Day.

"I want the people of Houston to know that I'm one of them," Booker T said.

You may know him from his days in the ring, but now he wants to be Houston's next mayor.

“More than anything, I don't go in to this thinking I know everything, I'm not a politician,” he said.

The 51-year-old grew up in South Houston and even spent time in prison before making his name with a pro wrestling career.

"This is my little crew right here," he said in his home surrounded by his 6-year-old twins.

Now he wants to focus on helping kids in the inner city and getting people off the streets.

"In our city, there's a law we can't even feed the homeless. I just feel like instead of having a law like that, we should have a law on how we are going to feed the homeless,” he said.

We asked him if he was prepared to run against Mayor Sylvester Turner.

“Actually, that's a foregone conclusion. I know I'm going to win the election,” Booker T said.

He admits people will question if he is qualified for the job.

“Over the next three years, you are going to realize it's not a publicity stunt...This is real. This is not about me, like I said, it's about the young people in the city of Houston," he said.

Booker T says he plans to spend this year meeting and listening to voters. He even has a fundraiser planned for Super Bowl weekend.

So who is Booker T. Huffman? He is a retired professional wrestler who grew up in Houston, the youngest of eight. Both his mom and dad died by the time he was 14.

Huffman spent time in prison in his 20s for robbing several Houston area Wendy's restaurants.

Since then, he's gone on to have a successful career. He now owns the Reality of Wrestling, a school in Texas City for wrestlers to train and put on shows. He was also inducted into the WWE hall of fame in 2013.

(© 2017 KHOU)