Former Jacinto City Little League president wanted for alleged theft

Jacinto City Little League.

JACINTO CITY, Texas - There are major problems with the Jacinto City Little League.

The group’s former president, Christopher Vaquez, is charged with felony theft. He’s accused of cashing a check from Coca-Cola for more than $16,000. The money was supposed to have been used for electronic scoreboards.

“You said you were a role model,” said Little League parent Jasmyn Valles, “What do you expect our children to think of you now?”

According to Jacinto City Police, Vasquez admitted to cashing a check meant for Little League.

“Apparently, he took the money and never actually places it in the account,” said Jacinto City Police Chief Joe Ayala.

An inventory also turned up missing equipment meant for Little League players. Vasquez happens to own a sports-related business that includes batting cages.

“We’re making every attempt to find him,” said Ayala.

Parents believe he should turn himself in.

“I hope you find it in the right place in your heart to return the money to the Little League,” said Valles.

KHOU 11 News has done previous stories with Christopher Vasquez regarding an annual toy drive at his business.

He told us by phone that there was more to the story. However, he refused to meet in person for an on-camera interview. Vasquez gave no indication about when or if he might turn himself in.

Meanwhile, Jacinto City Little League looks forward to a new season and is still taking applications.

