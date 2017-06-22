Former HPD officer indicted on tampering with evidence, assault charges

Bruce Johnson (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - A former Houston police officer has been indicted by a Harris County grand jury on charges stemming from an incident that occurred while the officer was employed by HPD.

The incident occurred Feb. 16 when then-officer Bruce Johnson was notified that his own home was being burglarized.

Officials say Johnson confronted suspect Derek Carr, who was carrying some of Johnson's property. They say a struggle began, and Carr was shot once in the back and once in the arm.

The actions that followed are what gave rise to the indictments, officials say. According to authorities, witness video shows Johnson kicked Carr after he was shot. They also say Johnson admitted to moving the burglary tool with which he claimed Carr threatened him.

Johnson is facing a tampering with evidence charge, a third-degree felony, and a misdemeanor assault charge.

