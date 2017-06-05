Former FBI agent's advice on traveling abroad

HOUSTON - After the weekend terror attack in London, a former FBI agent in Houston says there are things you can do to protect yourself while traveling this summer.

"I don't tell people not to travel," says James Conway, Global Intel Strategies.

He tells people three things. First, do your research.

"Many other embassies in other countries aren't as politically correct as us, they're going to be a little more candid about what the threat maybe," he said.

Second, don't be a target.

"Terrorists go after symbols, you saw the Ariana concert in London, that's a perfect symbol of western civilization," said Conway.

Third, if you run into trouble have a plan.

"When you go somewhere, think ahead of time. If something goes wrong here, what

am I going to do?" he said.

In it's latest travel warning for Europe, the U.S. State Department calls on citizens to keep their eyes open.

Especially, during the upcoming summer travel season when large crowds may be common.

Conway says it's the world we're living in and it's your job to be prepared. "We can't just have vigils and pray for love, because the bad guys are out to get us"

