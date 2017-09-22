Former Dickinson football star died in crane accident

Blake Carlisle, 20, was one of two men reported killed after a crane fell at 2915 Todd Road, Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office spokesman John “D.J.” Florence said. (Photo: Custom)

Former Dickinson High School football player Blake Carlisle died Wednesday in an industrial accident in Galveston.

Carlisle, 20, was one of two men reported killed after a crane fell at 2915 Todd Road, Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office spokesman John “D.J.” Florence said. The address is listed as the T&T Offshore Marine facility.

The second man’s identity has not been released because his next of kin has not been notified, Florence said. A third person who was operating the crane was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Emergency Medical Services officials said.

Carlisle died of “crushing injuries,” Florence said.

Formerly a star tight end at Dickinson High School, Carlisle signed a letter of intent in 2016 to play football at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Carlisle was a redshirted linebacker his freshman year and was not on the 2017 roster or enrolled in classes this semester, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Carlisle was an “outstanding” person who had a great sense of humor, Dickinson football head coach John Snelson said.

“He was definitely a shining star; very, very talented,” Snelson said. “Million-dollar smile. He lit up the room and made everyone feel better about themselves when he was around.”

Carlisle also had a young son, according to his social media accounts.

Galveston County Emergency Medical Services, Galveston Fire Department and Galveston Police Department officials were dispatched to the scene Wednesday morning, city spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said. The two men were dead on arrival.

The incident occurred on a dock at the site, Fortin said. Officials could not confirm whether the men worked for T&T Offshore or whether the equipment was owned and operated by the company.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident but couldn’t release any details because the investigation is open and ongoing, spokesman Juan Rodriguez said.

T&T Offshore did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

