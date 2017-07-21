Folks will climb the walls at Momentum Indoor Climbing in Katy

A new workout experience is coming to Katy and it will have people climbing the walls.

KATY, Texas – A new workout experience is coming to Katy and it will have people climbing the walls.

Momentum Indoor Climbing holds its grand opening July 29.

It is one of the largest indoor climbing facilities in the nation.

Walls range from preschool level up to expert level. Momentum Indoor Climbing also has a traditional weight room gym and Yoga.

All this week, tours will be available and there will be no enrollment fees this week.

Memberships start at $74 a month for individuals for unlimited climbing or you can pay $20 daily to climb all day.

Momentum Indoor Climbing is located on Katy Mills Parkway close to Katy Mills Mall.

For more information, click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV