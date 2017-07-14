Fly like a bird, see a feeding frenzy at Houston Museum of Natural Science

HOUSTON - Every Friday this summer at the Houston Museum of Natural Science a feeding frenzy takes place.

In the Cockrell Butterfly Center they feed everything from snakes to insects. The insects are fed live crickets!

Also new this summer is a virtual reality experience called Birdly. It is a device that you ride, wearing virtual reality goggles and earphones. A fan blows wind in your face. The total effect is that you feel like you are a bird flying above the skyline of Manhattan.





It is so realistic that museum staff said some people lose their nerve and ask to hop off within the first few seconds.

But if you have what it takes to experience flight, the experience will last for three minutes. It costs $10, five for museum members.

For more information, visit: http://www.hmns.org/

