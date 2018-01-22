Flu crisis in Galveston Co. results in free vaccinations

(Photo: Jason Miles, KHOU)

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas- Patients are lined up for free flu shots in Galveston County.

The local health district started giving them away at no cost amid a tenfold increase in flu cases.

Ronnie Bordelon brought his 3, 4, and 6 year-old children in for free vaccinations.

“I caught it earlier in the season before it got real cold,” said Bordelon. “So, I’m making sure they don’t catch it because that was a very tough experience to go through.”

Bordelon is saving nearly $100 thanks to the Galveston County Health District’s decision to waive fees.

It’s something that follows a significant increase in cases.

“3100 lab-confirmed cases of the flu reported to us at the health district,” said spokesman Scott Packard. “During the same period last year, it was only 3600. So it’s a pretty dramatic spike.”

The clinic at the main office has given out more than 500 free flu shots and has enough supply to provide at least 500 more before re-ordering.

“It’s quick and easy,” said patient Dan Ragusa.

Ragusa has heard about the vaccine being only 30% effective this flu season. But he says it’s better than nothing, especially when it’s free.

“I wanted to get it taken care of,” said Ragusa. “Hopefully so I don’t get it.”

Packard says the flu shot is still the best way to protect yourself from the virus. Hopefully, any short-term discomfort will keep you from suffering later.

More info on Galveston County’s free flu shots and locations for the week of 01/22:

Monday, Jan. 22

8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City

1 p.m.-3 p.m.: Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department, 1806 Broadway Avenue (Loop 108), Port Bolivar

Tuesday, Jan. 23

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendswood Chamber of Commerce, 1100 S Friendswood Dr, Friendswood

Wednesday, Jan. 24

8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City

11 a.m.-4 p.m.: His Touch Worship Center, 2371 E Bay Shore Drive, San Leon

Thursday, Jan. 25

8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City

Friday, Jan. 26

8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City

1 p.m.-5 p.m.: Santa Fe ISD Administration Building, 4133 Warpath Avenue, Santa Fe

Chambers County will also be offering free flu shots for the week of 1/22:

Monday, Jan. 22

8 a.m.-11:30 a.m./1 p.m.-4:30p.m.: Anahauc Health Department, 102 Airport Rd.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

7 a.m.-11:30 a.m./1 p.m.-3p.m.: Anahauc Health Department, 102 Airport Rd.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

8 a.m.-11:30 a.m./1 p.m.-4:30p.m.: Anahauc Health Department, 102 Airport Rd.

5 p.m.-6p.m.: Winnie Health Department, 203 East Broadway

Thursday, Jan. 25

7 a.m.-11:30 a.m./1 p.m.-3p.m.: Anahauc Health Department, 102 Airport Rd.

5 p.m.-6p.m.: Mont Belvieu Health Department, 10616 Eagle Drive

Friday, Jan. 26

7 a.m.-11:30 a.m./1 p.m.-3p.m.: Anahauc Health Department, 102 Airport Rd.

