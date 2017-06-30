Flat tire-causing pothole on Dixie Farm Road fixed

A nasty pothole that caused a lot of problems for driver is now patched up, but not before popping several tires. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A nasty pothole that caused a lot of problems for driver is now patched up, but not before popping several tires.

Chris Reagan stopped on Dixie Farm Road earlier this week to shoot video where you can hear the tires on two other cars popping as they drive over the pothole.

Reagan has since gotten his tires fixed. He’s happy his ride, and the problem spot in the pavement, have been fixed.

