Flames shoot from car believed to be intentionally set on fire

Aldine FD along with HCCO Precinct 4 respond to a vehicle fire at E. Airtex, and Imperial Green Dr, for a burning vehicle.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 7:13 AM. CST January 09, 2018

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Aldine firefighters worked to put out a car fire investigators believe may be a case of arson overnight.

A burning Chevrolet Monte Carlo was spotted along E. Airtex near Imperial Greens in northern Harris County.

Deputy constables were also on the scene as someone spotted a dark colored Chevrolet Impala driving away from the fire.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

 

