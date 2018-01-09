Flames shoot from car believed to be intentionally set on fire

(Photo: OnSceneTV for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Aldine firefighters worked to put out a car fire investigators believe may be a case of arson overnight.

A burning Chevrolet Monte Carlo was spotted along E. Airtex near Imperial Greens in northern Harris County.

Deputy constables were also on the scene as someone spotted a dark colored Chevrolet Impala driving away from the fire.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

