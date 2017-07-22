Five rescued from capsized boat off Galveston coast

(Photo: Coast Guard)

Five people were rescued off the coast of Galveston on Saturday afternoon after their boat capsized.

According to the Coast Guard, the crew of Overseas Texas City reported the capsized boat around 12:40 p.m. They sent their rescue boat to rescue the five on board.

“If not for the diligence of the crew of the tanker Overseas Texas City, the outcome of today’s events may not have been as successful,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Rendon, a search and rescue controller at Sector Houston-Galveston. “It is incredibly important that boaters are aware of their surroundings and prepared for emergency situations.”

It happened about 12 miles east the coast.

No injuries were reported.

