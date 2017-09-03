First big fall front on the way

HOUSTON - The worst of summer is behind us for Houston. Unfortunately it took a catastrophic hit by Hurricane Harvey to break the pattern. Aside from a small chance of rain Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, we have gorgeous weather ahead of us!

Jim Carrey actually said it best: B.E.A. UTIFUL.

The first big fall front is about a week early but I don't think anybody is complaining. I think Mother Nature owes us a big apology. Perhaps this is it?

Normally our first big front of the season arrives around September 20th. Our first average 50s usually occurs at Bush-Intercontinental Airport on September 29th. While it is still a crap shoot as to whether we'll actually touch the magical number of 59 degrees remains to be seen. One thing for sure is that it'll be a noticable difference with lower humidity, crystal clear, sapphire blue skies, cool mornings and mild afternoons.

Areas south of I-10 will likely have to hold off a bit longer on the first 50s but areas north of I-10, especially those in Montgomery County will likely see mid 50s!

Provided by National Weather Service, Houston.

Here is a look at computer model data. In the yellow boxes you see the forecast lows showing low 60s and in the red box showing "CL" meaning clear skies!

Of course there's always a price to pay when good things happen. In this instance we'll have to endure a few scattered showers Tuesday, especially in the evening and into very early Wednesday morning. The front will blow through will little other fanfare and should be nearing the coast when you wake up for work Wednesday morning.

That should set the stage for unbelievable weather for the foreseeable future with hardly even a cloud to talk about.

