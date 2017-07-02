With the Fourth of July just days away, sales are booming at fireworks stands all over Harris County, including Katy’s Galaxy Fireworks.

Managers estimate 80 percent of this season’s sales will roll in Monday and Tuesday and those customers will all get a little help from the kids in yellow, including like Giovanni Chanaba.

“I’m a member of the Morton Ranch High School Marching Band,” he says. “I play clarinet.”

Almost all of the staff at Galaxy is part of the band with Chanaba.

“Basically, they do everything,” says Desiree Urrutia, whose family owns the fireworks store. “They do everything from customer service – greeting the customers at the door – to helping them decide which products to choose, cash registering, bagging the products.”

In exchange for their efforts, the band volunteers get a cut of the sales.

“The money is used for scholarships, such as instrument payments and band fees,” Chanaba says. “It really helps us.”

Galaxy is one of about 400 stands set up across Harris County in the week before July 4th. That means a lot of firepower being bagged up and carted home. So far, though, the fire marshal’s office hasn’t had any reports of fireworks-related fires and there’s only been one reported injury.

“Common sense goes a long way,” says Urrutia. “It’s wise to always have a bucket of water nearby and a broom.”

Galaxy Fireworks is open from 10 a.m. until 12 a.m. both Monday and Tuesday. It’s located near I-10 and Mason Road.

