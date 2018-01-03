Firefighters working with no heat at station

HOUSTON - A northeast Houston fire station is having to make do with space heaters after its central heating system went out Tuesday afternoon.

City work crews attempted to fix the heating system at Station 39 before temperatures continued to drop below freezing, but they were “waiting on a part,” according to a Houston Fire Department spokesman.

“We’re not used to this kind of weather,” said HFD Capt. Ruy Lozano. “And we’re one of the few departments that actually has to live in the facilities where we work.”

The City has provided two space heaters for the firefighters, who have also resorted to bringing in their own personal heaters from home to combat the cold.

Firefighters were not authorized to speak on-the-record about the heating issue.

Firefighters were busy responding to multiple calls throughout the overnight hours on Tuesday and did not have to spend much time at the station, a source told KHOU 11.

