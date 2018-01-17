Multiple people feared dead in mobile home fire in Huffman

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Firefighters responded to a fatal house fire in northeast Harris County Wednesday morning.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshall, crews responded at 4 a.m. to the 100 block of Cherry Laurel Street in Huffman.

Officials say they believe multiple people died in the fire, but the official count has not been confirmed.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a mom may be among the victims killed. A father was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The sheriff says three children lived in the trailer as well, ages 10, 12 and 15. It's not yet known if they were home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the sheriff says this is a reminder to be extra careful with space heaters during our chilly weather.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

