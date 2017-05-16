Firefighters respond to reported drowning of 2-year-old

Houston firefighters are responding to a reported near-drowning of a 2-year-old girl in southwest Houston. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Houston firefighters are responding to a reported drowning of a 2-year-old girl in southwest Houston.

Firefighters arrived on scene just after 1 p.m. Tuesday at home in the 5700 block of South Braeswood Boulevard.

Officials say the toddler was transported to a nearby hospital while paramedics administered CPR en route.

Stay with KHOU.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV