Firefighters respond to fire at motel off Tomball Parkway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Several Harris County fire departments are on the scene of a motel fire off the Tomball Parkway in northwest Harris County Thursday morning.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal, the fire broke out at the Garden Suites Hotel located the 14100 block of the Tomball Parkway.

It appears that the fire started in a downstairs room and spread to adjacent rooms.

At least one person was transported with unknown injuries.

Highway 249 heading north is closed to traffic in the area.

Several engines are on the scene as crews work to contain the fire. The cause is under investigation at this stage.

