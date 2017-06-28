Firefighters rally outside City Hall; sue city over contract stalemate

Hundreds of Houston firefighters rally outside City Hall over a contract stalemate with the City of Houston. (Adam Bennett)

The Houston Firefighters Union is suing the City of Houston as their dispute over a new contract drags on. Hundreds of frustrated firefighters are also rallying outside City Hall.

Houston firefighters have been working without a contract for three years.

An “evergreen” agreement that filled the gap expires Friday but the two sides remain far apart on higher pay and other contract issues.

At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, firefighters asked for a 21% raise and the city countered with 9.5%. Firefighters said they would accept no less than 17%.

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, the union accused the city of “playing hardball” and failing to bargain in good faith.

It says city officials refused their request for arbitration.

