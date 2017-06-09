Toddler left at fire station in southwest Houston

(Photo: HFD/Twitter)

HOUSTON -- Officials say a young toddler left at a fire station in southwest Houston will be cared for by Texas Child Protective Services officials after undergoing an evaluation at the hospital.

Firefighters at Station 21 on Main Street said they were training when they heard what sounded like a child around 9:30 a.m. Friday. The boy, about 1 year old, was found outside the main entrance to the station.

The child appeared to be in good condition in a car seat with a bag nearby.

Firefighters cared for the child and then took him to the hospital as a precaution. The child will then be taken in by CPS.

Under Texas Safe Haven/Baby Moses Law, babies left at fire stations must be 60 days old or younger and unharmed and safe.

