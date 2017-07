Credit: Kimberly Cantu Aburto

CROSBY, Texas -- Houston firefighters are assisting firefighters in Crosby as flames shoot from an apartment complex early Saturday.

As of 7 a.m. witness photos show a large plume of smoke coming from the Crosby Square Apartments in the 15000 block of FM 2100.

No further information was immediately released as the incident is still active.

Check back for updates.

Large fire in Crosby, photo credit: Kimberly Cantu Aburto

© 2017 KHOU-TV