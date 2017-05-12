(Photo: KHOU 11)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- A house fire took the lives of three young children and critically injured several family members, Montgomery County fire officials confirm.

There were eight people in the home, located on Tamina Road, when it caught fire before 4 a.m. Friday. The fire quickly spread to a neighboring home, reportedly owned by the same family.

A neighbor was the first to spot the flames and called 911.

As the fire raged, police officers arrived on the scene and tried to help family members rescue four children trapped inside.

"Everyone that lived in the home was part of an extended family,” said Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams. “All of those folks were either trapped in the home or placed in the hospital.”

Family members and police were able to rescue a 10-year-old, who was seriously hurt.

The three other children trapped in the home, ranging from 6 to 13 years old, were later found dead.

The grandmother and grandfather who own the home were taken to the hospital with various injuries, as were the children's mother and uncle. The children's father, a pastor, was out town on business, Williams said.

The mother and grandmother are expected to recover, but the 10-year-old, the grandfather and the uncle all remain in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

“Everyone involved in that rescue effort is downtown in the medical center being treated for burns to the upper torso," said Williams.

Two Shenandoah officers and an Oak Ridge officer were also taken to the hospital with lesser injuries.

Shortly after the fire was contained, fellow church members arrived at the scene, including a minister and a bishop. They told KHOU 11 News the home where the fire started is owned by Pastor Bobby Johnson Jr. of the Thergood Memorial Church of God in Christ in Willis. The neighboring home that caught fire is owned by the pastor's sister, according to the church members. Authorities have not formally identified the victims, however.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation with all possible scenarios being considered.

“All of the initial indications are that the fire started on the second floor,” said Williams.

