Firefighters battle 3-alarm building fire in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Firefighters responded to a three-alarm commercial fire in the 8000 block of Enchanted Forest Drive Saturday evening.

Here's a look at this fire scene in NW Harris County. Fire appears to be burning at Decor To Remember. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/yIzgdEkCyg — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) July 30, 2017

Employee tells me workers were inside the Decor To Remember warehouse when this fire started in the rear of the building #khou11 pic.twitter.com/F2IM9GX0lV — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) July 30, 2017

Just got this incredible new video that shows the moments after a fire broke out at Decor To Remember in NW Harris County #khou11 pic.twitter.com/laSrffb3cl — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) July 30, 2017

I got about 50 yards away from it. pic.twitter.com/ffTX62YzLH — Hoel Rivera (@hoelrivera) July 30, 2017

KHOU 11 News is working to gather more details on the fire.

