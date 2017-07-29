KHOU
Firefighters battle 3-alarm building fire in NW Harris County

Firefighters responded to a three-alarm commercial fire in the 8000 block of Enchanted Forest Drive Saturday evening.

KHOU.com , KHOU 11:33 PM. CDT July 29, 2017

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Firefighters responded to a three-alarm commercial fire in the 8000 block of Enchanted Forest Drive Saturday evening.

 

 

 

 

 

KHOU 11 News is working to gather more details on the fire.

