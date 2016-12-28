Fire officials investigating truck, house fire in N. Houston

Fire officials are investigating how a truck and house caught fire Tuesday night in north Houston.

HOUSTON – Fire officials are investigating how a truck and house caught fire Tuesday night in north Houston.

According to the Houston Fire Department, firefighters responded at 9 p.m. to a call of a house fire at a residence on West Road at Bostic.

When HFD arrived at the scene, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and the side of the house on fire. They made a fast attack and got the fire out quickly.

No family members were home and no injuries were reported.

HFD Arson is investigating.