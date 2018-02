An overnight fire burned a family's home just one month after repairing the damage from Harvey.

According to the Houston Fire Department, it happened not far from Texas Southern University on Wentworth.

Firefighters said it was likely caused by an electric problem in the attic.

Luckily everyone got out OK.

