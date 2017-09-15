Officials: Fire at plant in Mont Belvieu poses no threat to public

Fire burning at plant in Mont Belvieu (Photo: KBMT)

MONT BELVIEU, Texas -- Firefighters have been battling a fire burning at a plant in Mont Belvieu.

Officials say the fire started burning at FM 1942 and Hadden Road at Enterprise Products' brine pit.

We're headed to this scene now, working to learn more information. https://t.co/x9kA8ZCdIB — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) September 16, 2017

Officials say the fire poses no threat to the public. No shelter-in-place nor evacuation orders have been issued at this time.

