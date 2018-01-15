Fire breaks out at Midtown restaurant along MLK parade route

Air 11 was overhead as spoke poured from the roof of a warehouse that houses Weights + Measures at 2808 Caroline.

HOUSTON – A fire at a popular Midtown restaurant disrupted part of a near MLK Day parade on Monday.

Air 11 was overhead as spoke poured from the roof of a warehouse that houses Weights + Measures at 2808 Caroline. The nearby MLK Grande Parade was partially blocked off and rerouted as smoke poured into the street.

There were no reports of injuries.

It’s unknown how severe the damage instead the restaurant and bakery is.

