Fire-balling Baz is latest top pick by Pirates from Houston area

HOUSTON - The Pittsburgh Pirates returned to the Houston area to make their first-round pick.

Pittsburgh selected right-handed pitcher Shane Baz of Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball with the 12th overall selection in the 2017 First-Year Player Draft.

Baz, 17, was rated by Baseball America as having the second-best fastball among all high school pitchers in this year's draft.

He is the seventh player from the area the Pirates have taken with their first draft pick.

KHOU 11 News was with Baz when his pick was announced.

Ke'Bryan Hayes, who the Pirates selected 32nd overall in the supplemental first round of the 2015 draft, also attended Concordia Lutheran. Baz is the first high school pitcher the Pirates have selected in the first round of the draft since The Woodlands’ Jameson Taillon in 2010.

Pittsburgh chose infielder Craig Reynolds from Reagan High School, now Heights High School, with their first pick in 1971.

