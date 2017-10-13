Fire at abandoned school in SW Houston investigated as arson

Fire at abandoned school building in SW Houston. Photo: Metro.

HOUSTON - An overnight fire at an abandoned school building in SW Houston is now being investigated as arson.

It took firefighters up to an hour to put out the blaze near the intersection of Clarewood and Chimney Rock early Friday.

The building was home to the Burnett Bayland Home, which was reportedly a home for troubled children and their families. It served as a sort of alternative school before closing two years ago.

This is not the first time a fire has been reported on the property. Friday's fire is the third in the last two months.

