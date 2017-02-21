KHOU
Fifth graders on field trip at Ben Taub safe after reports of active shooter

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 5:45 PM. CST February 21, 2017

HOUSTON - Fifth grade students who were at Ben Taub Hospital during reports of an active shooter are safe, St. Mark’s Episcopal School officials said.

The fifth graders were delivering artwork to the cardiology clinic at the hospital as part of an outreach project when the incident occurred. Officials say students were safely secured in the cardiology clinic during the incident.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Tuesday there were no injuries and no evidence of an active shooter at the hospital.

“We are grateful for the doctors, hospital staff, Houston Police Department, and SWAT officers who helped keep our students safe and calm,” school officials said in a statement. “We are proud of our students who were respectful, polite, and quiet during the situation. The school made every effort to keep parents and families informed during and after the event.”

Students are scheduled to meet with the school counselor and chaplain Wednesday morning for support and help in processing Tuesday’s situation.

