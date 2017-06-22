Security incident reported at LBJ Hospital

Lyndon B. Johnson General Hospital (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - A security incident was reported Thursday afternoon at LBJ Hospital.

According to Harris Health System, a "code orange" was issued when a woman in an adult probation program walked out of the hospital around 12:30 p.m.

The woman was not in custody and was free to leave the hospital. Harris Health System originally reported that she was in police custody but that information has since been corrected.

Harris Health System says the alert was issued out of an abundance of caution.

