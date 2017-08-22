Federal court issues temporary restraining order against Houston in homelessness lawsuit

Citing public health concerns, the city’s health authority is ordering dozens of homeless people to pack what they can and leave a section under the Highway 59 overpass in midtown. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A federal court has issued a temporary restraining order against the City of Houston that challenges two ordinances that target the homeless in an ongoing lawsuit.

As a result of the ruling, law enforcement can't cite or arrest a person for using a tent on public property.

The ACLU of Texas, the National Law center on Homelessness and Poverty and Dechert LLP were the groups that applied for the restraining order after they say Houston police raided a homeless encampment.

The next step is for attorneys on both sides to decide a date for a full hearing on the lawsuit.

“We’re delighted the court recognized that homelessness is not and should not be a crime,” said Trisha Trigilio, senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Texas. “Seeking shelter is not only a right; it’s also a fundamental human necessity. We call on the City to stop enforcing ordinances that criminalize such a basic human need and seek more compassionate and effective methods for solving Houston’s homelessness problem.”

