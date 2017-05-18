FBI raids hospice on Houston's south side

FBI agents were present at several Texas hospice centers Thursday as part of an investigation into their founder. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - FBI agents were present at several Texas hospice centers Thursday as part of an investigation into their founder.

FBI agents and Texas State Troopers carried out dozens of boxes, many marked as medical records, from the office of a Harbor Hospice center. At the same time, there was a similar scene in Beaumont.

FBI agents told KHOU 11 News the raid is part of an ongoing investigation.

“I have no clue about it. I’m shocked as anyone else is," said Jorge Solis, the son of a Harbor Hospice patient. “We’ve only been here since the day before yesterday. They’ve treated us with dignity and respect. They’re keeping my father comfortable.”

The investigation is centered around the Beaumont-based Harbor Healthcare. As agents worked in Houston, others also raided the company's headquarters and CEO Dr. Qamar Arfeen's medical practice.

Arfeen has been licensed to practice medicine in Texas as a pulmonologist since 1995, and according to his resume, Arfeen has been the head of Harbor Healthcare since he founded it 12 years ago.

Harbor Healthcare released the following statement:

"Earlier today, government personnel appeared at several of our facilities and obtained various records, while making it clear they were not there to interrupt our care for patients. We fully cooperated with the government's requests and are committed to continuing to do so. Likewise, and as we have done since our opening over a decade ago, our employees will remain dedicated to providing the highest quality care and comfort to our terminally ill patients and their family members. We are optimistic this matter will be resolved quickly and we have retained counsel to assist in this inquiry."

