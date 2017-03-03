FBCSO searching for missing 18-year-old

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for 18-year-old Hector Silva, who has been missing since Wednesday. (Photo: Custom)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for 18-year-old Hector Silva, who has been missing since Wednesday.

Officials say Silva was last seen at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday at George Bush High School. They say he was dropped off at school, but he did not return home after school ended.

Silva is described as 5-foot-4, 130 to 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

There is no indication of foul play at this time, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on Silva’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at (281)-341-4665.

