FBCSO: Deputy fired after showing up drunk for training session

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas- A Fort Bend County deputy was fired for showing up drunk to a training session in Austin, officials said.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was undergoing training for testing drivers who may have been drinking when his own test results revealed he was legally drunk.

FBCSO isn't releasing the deputy's name, calling it a personnel matter.

The deputy has since been fired.

