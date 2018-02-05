FBCSO: 72-year-old man found floating in lap pool at 24 Hour Fitness

A 72-year-old man appears to have drowned while swimming Monday night at a gym in Richmond. (Photo: KHOU)

RICHMOND, Texas - A 72-year-old man appears to have drowned while swimming Monday night at a gym in Richmond.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies say someone found the man floating in the pool at the 24 Hour Fitness off of Highway 99 and Westpark Tollway.

Deputies say the witness pulled the man out of the pool and performed CPR. The man was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Katy where he was pronounced dead.

