FBCSO: Man stabs wife to death in Stafford, calls 911 to confess

(Photo: Brett Buffington, KHOU)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas- A man stabbed his wife to death before calling 911 and confessing in Stafford on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place in their home located in the 500 block of Stafford Springs Avenue.

Police said the couple had a "domestic altercation" and the man fatally stabbed his wife. They say he confessed the crime to a 911 dispatcher.

Authorities say their two children weren't in the home at the time.

This is a developing story. We have a crew headed to the scene, stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

