Father drowns trying to save child near San Luis bridge

GALVESTON, Texas – Galveston police confirm a father lost his life while trying to save his son from drowning near the San Luis bridge on Tuesday evening.

According to police, it was about 7:30 p.m. when a 4-year-old boy was in distress in the water, and the father tried to save him just north of the bridge.

Eventually the child was pulled from the water, but the father was later found dead. The child was taken to UTMB by helicopter in unknown condition.

Beach control is handling the investigation, according to Galveston PD.

